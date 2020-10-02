PUBG Mobile is one of the most renowned battle royale games across the globe, playable on both Android and iOS platforms. The rate at which the game developed such a massive player base has been the envy of many.

It boasts a great variety of weapons that players can choose from, which is what they will have to use in order to achieve a Chicken Dinner in the game. In this article, we have compare the M416 with the Beryl M762 to decide which of them is the better weapon.

PUBG Mobile: M416 V/S Beryl M762

#1 Power:

M416 VS Beryl M762; Which assault rifle is better(image credits: Pinterest)

In this segment, the Beryl M762 has much better damage statistics than the M416 rifle. In PUBG Mobile, the Beryl M762 uses the larger 7.62 mm ammunition, which outputs more damage per hit than the M416's 5.56 mm ammo. Hence, in a close-range battle, the Beryl M762 is a more effective weapon than the M416 assault rifle.

#2 Firing Speed:

In the firing speed section, Beryl M762 empties a standard mag in the space of just 2.58 seconds, while the M416 assault rifle takes longer, registering a time of 2.76 seconds. What this means is that the Beryl M762 would be the better choice if rate of fire is important to you. With more damage output and a better firing rate, the Beryl M762 is a much stronger weapon than the M416.

#3 Recoil:

M416 VS Beryl M762; Which assault rifle is better & Why?

In terms of recoil, the M416 stands out as the clear winner, owing to the M762's vast amount of recoil. This is largely due to it's use of the bigger and heavier 7.62 mm ammunition. So, if you are looking for a weapon that offers strong mid to long-range sprays, then the M416 is a better choice.

#4 Capacity:

Both assault rifles carry the same 30 bullets upon initial pickup in the game. Players can equip an extended magazine to elevate the capacity of both these PUBG Mobile weapons to 40 bullets.

#5 Availability and Mode of Fire:

M416 VS Beryl M762; Which assault rifle is better & Why?

In terms of availability, players can equip both assault rifles in all the maps of PUBG, including Erangel 2.0, Sanhok, Miramar, Vikendi, and Livik.

Final Verdict:

From these aspects, we can conclude that the Beryl M762 is a great choice for players who are looking for a sturdy close range weapon. The M416 assault rifle is a better weapon for mid to long-range sprays in PUBG Mobile.

