AKM VS M416 in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been a craze among online gamers in the last two years. PUBG Mobile comes with a great variety of guns available in-game to be used by players. One of the major in-game PUBG battles features AKM VS M416.

However, many players cannot decide which gun to use in various situation. To sort out this confusion, we have compiled all the pros and cons of both guns in this article.

It will surely help you win most of your in-game battles.

AKM vs M416 in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Recoil

One of the most important factors of any gun in PUBG Mobile is its recoil. In simple words, recoil is a measure of the shake or upward movement of a gun when you start firing.

In the case of AKM, it comes with a much higher recoil rate. It means when you shoot from the AKM you will have to control its recoil to a great extent. Additionally, it is very difficult to shoot long-range sprays with the AKM in PUBG Mobile.

The M416 as compared to AKM in PUBG Mobile has a much lower recoil rate. This gun is mostly preferred for long-range sprays or to shoot moving vehicles. For beginners in PUBG Mobile, M416 is the recommended gun when it comes to a choice between it and the AKM.

#2 Firing Rate

A gun's fire rate is a significant factor in taking down an enemy in PUBG Mobile.

AKM VS M416 in PUBG Mobile

In the case of AKM, its fire rate is slow as compared to M416. Hence, the AKM Assault rifle takes more time to fire its bullets, during which time you might get yourself killed in close combat fights if you fail to connect all your shots at your enemy.

Advertisement

The M416 in PUBG Mobile comes with a much higher firing rate as compared to AKM. Its fire rate is 3.28 seconds to empty all its bullets in one magazine.

#3 Damage Per Hit

Another significant factor in the battle of AKM vs M416 in PUBG Mobile is damage per hit. It means how much damage one bullets registers on your enemy at various ranges.

For AKM, its damage per hit is much higher than M416 in PUBG Mobile. The AKM fires 7.62 mm bullets. A single bullet of AKM has a damage of 49 hit points, which translates to 3-4 bullets being enough to knock or kill an enemy in the game if he/she is without a vest.

The M416 has a damage per hit of 41 hitpoints. But its higher fire rate can help you in knocking down an enemy if your aim is accurate.

#4 Capacity

The fourth point in the battle of AKM vs M416 in PUBG Mobile is capacity. It means how many bullets a gun can hold in one magazine.

AKM vs M416 in PUBG Mobile

Interestingly, both AKM and M416 in PUBG Mobile can be attached with an extended QuickDraw magazine that can hold a maximum of 40 bullets per round.

#5 Reload Time

The last point of comparison between AKM and M416 in PUBG Mobile is the reload time of both assault rifles.

In the case of AKM, if it gets equipped with an Extended Quickdraw magazine, it can reload in 1.5 seconds. Without a quickdraw magazine, the AKM takes approximately 2.3 seconds for to reload itself.

The reload time of M416 is faster than that of the AKM. An M416 assault rifle in PUBG Mobile can reload in 1.2 seconds with a quickdraw magazine, otherwise it can take up to 2.1 seconds to reload.

Overall Verdict:

Both guns have impressive attributes and pack a punch in their respective fields.

If you want to take down an enemy in a close encounter, AKM is the gun to use as its higher damage per hit will aid you immensely. For an enemy in mid-range, though, the M416 is more suitable.

Stay tuned for more information related to PUBG Mobile on Sportskeeda.