5 hardest titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been ruling over the battle royale genre and is one of the best competitive games among the youth. When it comes to the ranked system, players have to climb up the ladder with their skills to maximize their scores.

Along with the rank tiers, PUBG Mobile includes a special system of displaying unique in-game achievements and titles. A player can attain these by grinding and showing some excellent skills.

In this article, we discuss the most challenging titles to achieve in PUBG Mobile.

Also read : Five best battle royale games like PUBG Mobile under 200 MB on Google Play Store

PUBG Mobile: Five toughest titles to achieve

1) Unique Destiny

Image Credits: Gurugamer

Unique Destiny is the most demanding and rarest elite title to achieve in PUBG Mobile, requiring a score of 6000 achievement points. To reach this title, the player has to grind to get not only one but all the other achievements and titles present in this game. Its rarity is defined as across all servers from the world, and only a few players can achieve it.

Advertisement

2) On a Mission

Image Credits: Gurugamer

On a Mission can also be achieved after a player accomplishes the grinding milestone. It will only be unlocked when gamers complete all the other Weapon Mastery titles in PUBG Mobile, like Pistol mastery, Melee Mastery, etc. It requires an absurd amount of time, as achieving all the Weapon Mastery titles takes a lot of hustle, patience, and hard work.

Also read: MK14 vs Groza: Which is the better gun in PUBG Mobile?

3) Chicken Master

Image Credits: All in One

A player needs to be in the Platinum tier or above and win ten classic solo matches in ten different ways using ARs, SMGs, shotguns, grenades, etc., to attain the Chicken Master title.

Advertisement

It needs painstaking effort from him/her and a lot of skill, patience, and hard work to complete all the objectives and acquire this milestone, making this one of the most demanding titles to achieve.

4) Mythic Fashion

Image Credits: Gurugamer

Most titles present in PUBG Mobile encourage players to hone their gameplay. However, Mythic Fashion is one of those milestones that stimulates a player to purchase things with real money and is heavy on the pocket too.

It requires him/her to have at least 50 Mythic outfits in his/her inventory. Unless a gamer is willing to pay a lot of money to purchase Mythic outfits, attaining this title is not feasible.

5) Commando

Image Credits: Reddit

Advertisement

Commando is one of those titles that really tests the patience and skills, as it requires players to win 50 classic solo matches while in Platinum tier or above, without equipping any helmet, vests, or backpacks.

it is nearly impossible to get a Chicken Dinner without these basic armors and utilities, as it significantly impacts a player's HP level and carrying capacity, making it a much more formidable job to acquire this title.

Disclaimer: What may seem difficult or tough for one, may not be for another. We are listing down the five hardest titles to achieve in the most generalized order.