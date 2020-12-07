Since its release over a year ago, COD Mobile has become one of the most popular games on the mobile platform.

In the game, players are provided with an option to set their multiplayer loadouts, which include Primary Weapons, Secondary Weapons, Soldiers/Agents, Operator Skills, Lethal, Tactical, and Perks.

The Combat Axe is a part of the ‘Lethal’ category of weapons in COD Mobile. In this article, we provide a step-by-step guide on how to get a Combat Axe in COD Mobile.

How to get a Combat Axe in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide

How to get Combat Axe in COD Mobile

The description of the Combat Axe in COD Mobile reads:

"Retrievable axe that kills instantly on impact."

There aren’t any tasks that players have to complete to get the Combat Axe. All they would have to do is reach ‘Level 49’ in the game.

Upon reaching the level, they can equip the Combat Axe in COD Mobile from the loadout section.

How to equip Combat Axe

Players can follow the steps given below to equip the Combat Axe in COD Mobile:

Click on the 'Loadout' option

Step 1: Open the game and click on the ‘Loadout’ icon located at the bottom of the main screen.

Press on the Lethal option

Step 2: Next, click on the ‘Lethal’ option.

Step 3: Scroll to the right and find the ‘Combat Axe’.

Step 4: Click on the ‘Equip’ button.

There are several other Lethals available in the game apart from the Combat Axe. They are as follows:

Frag Grenade

Sticky Grenade

Trip Mine

Molotov Cocktail

Thermite

Note: This article is for beginners, and while it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' tips and tricks!

