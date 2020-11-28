How to earn the Brutal medal in COD Mobile?

COD Mobile is one of the megapopular titles in the battle royale genre on the mobile platform, which revolves around surviving as the last man in the battleground. Several players drop together onto an island and fight it out to be the winners.

The game offers BR as well as Multiplayer modes and also displays special features like achievements, titles, and medals that portray a player's credibility and skill set.

There are 85 medals in COD Mobile, of which 42 can be acquired in the Multiplayer mode. Players can earn them by performing a specific task or a series of them. The Brutal medal is one of the most challenging medals to acquire in the game, and it requires an insane amount of skill to complete the constraint of this medal.

This article shares insights on how one can earn the medal in COD Mobile.

Steps to obtain the Brutal medal in COD Mobile

Brutal Medal

The Brutal medal is a killstreak medal in the Multiplayer section of COD Mobile. It can only be earned by completing a specified task, which is to kill 25 enemies in a row in a single Multiplayer match without dying.

Acquiring the Brutal Medal in COD Mobile (Image via Pinterest)

Players can follow these steps to get the Brutal medal in COD Mobile:

They need to select the Multiplayer mode in COD Mobile and gather a squad, either with friends or random teammates. This increases the chance of surviving to obtain 25 consecutive kills.

Players need to equip their loadout of choice.

They must then select any of the available Multiplayer maps and start the game.

Players must kill 25 enemies consecutively without dying to earn the medal.

Earning the Brutal medal is nearly unattainable for novice players and is also a tough job for the professionals as well. Killing 25 enemies without dying in a single match is not as easy as it sounds. Players need a great amount of skill and patience to acquire it.

Using VTOL in COD Mobile (Image via Vimeo)

Here are some tips to max out the chances of getting the Brutal medal in COD Mobile:

Set the perks in Loadout to Vulture, Persistence, and Hardline. These perks will allow players to have high chances of survival throughout the game.

Use scorestreaks like Sentry Gun and VTOL to earn kills as fast as possible.

Survival is the primary aim to acquire this medal, and hence players should have a defensive strategy and reach the 20 kills mark and then earn the Nuke to achieve this medal.