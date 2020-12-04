PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game is better for low-end Android devices?

Since its release last October, COD Mobile has been touted as the de facto rival to PUBG Mobile in the battle royale genre. The games share the same core of BR gameplay but their maps, modes, duration and intensity are very different.

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile offer high-quality gameplay graphics. However, with great graphics comes great mobile device requirements.

This article analyzes the two games to determine which game is better for low-end Android devices.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirements

For Android

Android version: 5.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB

Storage: 2 GB

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 425 equivalent

COD Mobile

Minimum system requirements

Here are the minimum requirements of COD Mobile as stated on the official website:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

PUBG Mobile or COD Mobile: Which game is more compatible with low-end Android devices?

Gameplay

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile gameplay comparison side by side (Image via Fanbyte)

With an average gameplay duration of 20-30 minutes, PUBG Mobile sees 100 players landing on a map to battle it out against one another. Its gameplay is very resource-intensive. After a few matches, the device heats up, and the gameplay becomes laggy.

COD Mobile is also resource-intensive in its gameplay style but hardly has any lag. It offers better and smoother gameplay even though its average match duration is the same as that of PUBG Mobile, with 100 players landing on the battle royale map.

Graphics

PUBG Mobile (top) and COD Mobile UIs (Image Credits: Reddit )

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile offer rich gameplay with Ultra HD graphics support. They also offer 60-90 FPS of in-game frame rate support with a quality experience.

However, COD Mobile's vibrant visuals and open-world map details with a 60FPS minimal lag experience is a better option based on the graphics criteria.

Conclusion

Both PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are not very optimal choices to run on low-end Android devices. Even at their lowest graphics settings, these games will be quite laggy, and players will experience huge frame drops.

However, for mid-range Android devices, COD Mobile may offer a better gameplay experience to players than PUBG Mobile, in terms of graphics quality and gameplay experience.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's individual opinion, and it is an individual's preference to choose one game over another.