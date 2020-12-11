How to get the .50 GS in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide

COD Mobile is one of the most popular Battle Royale titles in the esports community and much of its credibility must be owed to the exclusive features that are added by the developers in the game.

Two such exciting features are the gunsmith and the loadout section of COD Mobile, where players can customize and buff their weapons of choice. In their recent update, COD Mobile introduced the most effective and the most lethal handgun of the game, the .50 GS.

The .50 GS is a viable and potent pistol that has impressive damage, high mobility, and low recoil stats. But this pistol is not readily available in the gunsmith loadout and players to have to complete a series of tasks to attain this weapon.

This article describes the way to get the .50 GS in COD Mobile.

Every detail about the .50 GS and how to get it in COD Mobile?

According to the official stats, the weapon has pretty impressive stats but a sluggish fire rate:

Damage: 76

Rate of Fire: 33

Accuracy: 88

Mobility: 87

Range: 50

Controls: 68

To unlock the .50 GS in COD Mobile, players have to complete the 7 stages in the "Small Arms" challenge.

Players can head on over to the "Going Dark" tab on the right-hand side of the game, then tap on "Seasonal". Then, they can go to the Small Arms Seasonal Event tab to view several quests that the players need to complete.

Here are the list of the tasks that are to be completed in order to acquire this powerful handgun:

Mission 1: With the Melee Attacks, destroy 5 enemies.

Mission 2: Execute 10 rivals in MP matches with Handguns.

Mission 3: Destroy 10 enemies equipped with a Quick Fix perk.

Mission 4: In any of the MP matches, kill 20 Enemies with laser attached J358.

Mission 5: Destroy 20 enemies in MP matches with J358, equipped with any 3 attachments.

Mission 6: Earn BackStabber Medal three times.

Mission 7: Use any pistol to defeat 20 enemies with headshots.

After completing all these quests, the players will be able to finally unlock the handgun, .50 GS, which boasts potent stats and can dispense some serious damage to enemies in COD Mobile.