How to assemble a tank in COD Mobile's new Tank Battle mode

COD Mobile introduced new modes for both Battle Royale and Multiplayer matches today. Tank Battle mode being the new variant for Classic Battle Royale, while Shipment 2019 24/7 will serve as a new Shipment map for the featured mode of Multiplayer 5v5 matches.

During the ongoing season 2, both new variants are up for a limited time and will be unavailable after March 25, 2021, 12:00 a.m. GMT. Players can enjoy both modes for the time being.

Tank Battle mode provides players with an opportunity to assemble their own tank using in-game spare parts, here's how:

How to assemble a tank in COD Mobile's new mode

New Tank Battle mode is now available

Unlike Classic Battle Royale, where tanks are rare vehicles and can be acquired via airdrops, players can easily avail them in Tank Battle mode. First, the players must choose the Tank battle mode in the options to start the game. Once the game commences, the players need to find the in-game vending machines to collect the tank parts. A total of five components should be procured in order to assemble the tank.

Five components can be procured from in-game vending machines

The five required components are:

Tank Chassis

Tank engines

Tank armor

Primary weapon

Secondary weapon

These items further have multiple options to choose from so players can build a tank of their choice. Here's a look at the official tweet from COD Mobile.

🎉 You get a tank... and you get a tank!

👊 Let the chaos commence!



🆕💥 New mode, Tank Battle for #CODMobile Battle Royale is NOW available to play! pic.twitter.com/s35KRL8viy — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) March 19, 2021

After the players have collected all five components, they can summon the drop and get their hands on the tank.

Apart from the Tank Battle, another limited time map, Shipment 2019 24/7, was also hyped in recent leaks. Based on COD Modern Warfare's counterpart, the new map will offer a similar environment to the Shipment 1944 map with gameplays like "Confirm the Kill" and "Crancked up mode."

Hope the players enjoy these limited time modes of while also completing the related missions to earn rewards.

