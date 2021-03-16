PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game takes up lesser space on Android devices?

PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile are two of the most enticing Battle Royale titles that are alluring to players mainly because of their high-quality graphics and developed gameplay mechanisms.

However, these high and rich quality graphics and gameplay need better devices to optimize and bigger storage size.

This article discusses the storage sizes required by these two titles on an Android device, apart from seeing which performs better on these devices.

Here are the minimum system requirement of PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile, along with their storage sizes.

PUBG Mobile

Minimum system requirement and storage size

Android version: 6.1.1 and above

Ram: 2 GB (Recommended 3 GB)

Storage size: 2.37 GB (Varies on each device)

Processor: A decent processor, for example, Snapdragon 625 equivalent

COD Mobile

Here are the minimum requirements stated on the official website of COD Mobile:

"Call of Duty: Mobile is compatible with Android devices with at least 2 GB of RAM and running Android 5.1 and above."

Storage size: 2.3 GB on Android

Storage size comparison of PUBG Mobile and COD Mobile

Apparently, the installation file for PUBG Mobile shows 660 MB on the Google Play Store. Lately, PUBG Mobile has a lightweight installation package for low-end device users, though that is only half the story.

Though it is stated as a lightweight installation package, after installing the game from Play Store, users have to download a resource pack of either 300 MB or 500 MB. This makes it a total of above 1 GB already.

After installing, there are various other resources available for players to download (for example, Excitement resource pack, Vintage pack etc.). They also need to download all the maps and modes that are not pre-installed.

Therefore, the total storage size that PUBG Mobile requires will be something around 3-3.5 GB on an Android device.

COD Mobile also has some back draws with its storage size, as it also comes with only the basic BR and multiplayer maps and modes. However, there are plenty of maps to download after the installation.

Users have to download almost around an additional 1 GB of maps and modes, and resources to finish the complete installation. Hence, COD Mobile also takes up a total of 3.5 GB or above on an Android device.

Which performs better?

Both games take up somewhat the same storage space and installation size, and have pretty rich graphics quality and high-end gameplay mechanisms.

Though performance varies from device to device, in a generalized view, COD Mobile is slightly better than PUBG Mobile as the latter faces a lot of lag and frame rate drop issues on most Android devices.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.