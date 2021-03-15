PUBG Mobile 1.3 update Kr (Korean) version: Download link, file size, features, and more

PUBG Mobile has various regional adaptions published by different companies, with the Korean version emerging as one of the popular alternatives for players worldwide. This variant is published by Krafton Inc and is available to players in South Korea and Japan.

It is similar to the global version in terms of mechanics. However, it features subtle differences in rewards with in-game currency, i.e., Donkatsu Medal, numerous exclusive events, etc.

This article provides an overview of the PUBG Mobile 1.3 Kr (Korean) version.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Korea from TapTap

Since the game is restricted to a particular region, Android users can download the game using the APK file from applications like TapTap. Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Kr (Korean) version.

Step 1: Download and Install TapTap from the official website. Users must enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option before installation. The link for the website has been provided:

TapTap: Click here

Step 2: Open the TapTap application and search for PUBG Mobile KR

Step 3: Select the most suitable option from the list of results and press the ‘download’ button. Players with the older version installed on their device will find an ‘update’ option instead.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, open the game and select the preferred resource pack: Low-spec or HD Resource Pack.

Step 5: Once the resource pack is downloaded, players can enjoy the game's Korean version.

Size

The download size of the file is about 666 MB on TapTap. Meanwhile, the in-game patch size will vary depending on the selection made by the users. Users must ensure they have sufficient storage space available on their device before starting the download.

Features

Here are some of the key features of the 1.3 update

Erangel - Hundred Rhythms mode

New vehicle - Motor Glider

New weapon - Mosin Nagant

Lightweight installation feature for Android devices

Introduction of All-Talent Championship

Numerous performance improvements

