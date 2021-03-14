PUBG Mobile is a renowned name in the Battle Royale category of leading app stores. The game not only has high-quality graphics but also provides players with intense action-packed gunfights with real-life inspired weapons.

Players who don't purchase the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass don't have to worry as there are many free rewards every season. There are many interesting weapon skin outfits and other items that players can receive upon upgrading their ranks in the Royale Pass section of the game. In this article, we discuss the Season 18 free Royale Pass rewards for PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Season 18 Royale Pass free rewards

Rank 1 rewards:

Players who don't purchase the Elite Royale Pass will receive three supply crate scraps. These scraps can be redeemed to create a Supply Crate Coupon and get free legendary or mythic items for the crate section of the game.

Rank 20 rewards:

Upon reaching rank 20 in the season 18 Royale Pass, players will receive a free emote called Friends Forever Emote. The emotes look very funny, and players will enjoy it with their squads or friends in the lobby as well in classic matches.

Rank 30 rewards:

Upon reaching RP rank 30 in Season 18 of PUBG Mobile, players will receive a colorful parachute skin. The skin is called Electronica Hearts Parachute and will be a great addition to any player's inventory.

Rank 50 rewards:

Each season, players who haven't purchased the Elite or Elite Plus Royale Pass will receive a gun skin at rank 50. In Season 18 of the game, players will get a new Pink and Blue Harmony VSS finish for reaching rank 50 in the Royale Pass. VSS is also known as the Silenced Assassin of the game as it comes pre-equipped with a 4.2x scope and a suppressor. The weapon uses 9mm ammunition and has a decent spawn rate.

