PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for gyro players in 2021

PUBG Mobile is one of the most downloaded and played battle royale games across the world. The title has garnered lots of success and popularity with the help of its high-quality Ultra-HD graphics.

The developers release new colorful outfits at regular intervals. There are many other exciting events and items that help keep players engaged with the game. Players can play solo, as a duo, or with their friends in a squad of four players. This article discusses the best sensitivity settings for gyro players in PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile: Best sensitivity settings for gyro players

PUBG Mobile players get an option to take the help of their smartphone's gyroscope sensor for controlling different sensitivity settings in the game. A player can set the sensitivity settings by visiting the sensitivity option from the settings menu.

Camera Sensitivity Settings:

The camera sensitivity settings serve the purpose of adjusting the sensitivity levels for external movements. These settings help players adjust the quickness or slowness of their screen when they swap to move their character in the game. A player can change these settings to get the perfect set of movements, for better reflexes.

Below are some of the best camera sensitivity settings:

Best camera sensitivity settings for gyro players in 2021

3rd Person (TPP) No Scope: 150-180%

1st Person (FPP) No Scope: 140-190%

Red Dot, Holographic: 50-100%

2x Scope: 50-100%

3x Scope: 20-35%

4x Scope: 10-25%

6x Scope: 10-20%

8x Scope: 5-10%

Gyroscope Sensitivity Settings:

Here are some of the most preferred gyro sensitivity settings for players who are using the gyroscope:

Best sensitivity settings for gyro players in 2021

TPP No scope: 350-400%

FPP No scope: 350-400%

Red Dot, Holographic, Aim Assist: 300-400%

2x Scope: 300-400%

3x Scope: 180-250%

4x Scope: 180-220%

6x Scope: 60-100%

8x Scope: 50-80%

Players can copy these sensitivity settings to improve their close-combat, mid-range, and long-range gunfights. With the help of gyro settings, a player can improve their mid-range sprays transfers on M416+3x or M416+4x to a great extent.

But, players are recommended to keep these sensitivity settings as a foundation and to find their personnel set of sensitivity settings based on their smartphone. For this purpose, players can visit the training grounds to tweak their sensitivity settings to find their own set of figures.

