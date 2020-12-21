How to get cool and stylish names in PUBG Mobile Season 16

PUBG Mobile is one of the most famous battle royale games globally, with Ultra HD quality graphics and realistic sound effects. The game also features various modes and maps to get the ultimate battle royale experience.

Players can name their in-game character to make it stand out from others. PUBG Mobile lets them change their names at any time with the help of rename cards. A gamer can also add different symbols or signs to make the name even more stylish and fashionable.

This article discusses how to get such monikers in Season 16 of PUBG Mobile.

Obtaining unique names in PUBG Mobile Season 16

PUBG Mobile allows players to use different types of special characters or symbols in their names. However, many symbols or signs are not available on a smartphone's keyboard.

Players can take follow the steps below to add such cool names:

Rename card in PUBG Mobile

Steps to change character name in PUBG Mobile:

#1 To change the character's name, players need a rename card.

#2 They can visit the shop section to purchase this card.

#3 They can then visit the inventory section to use it.

#4 Now, users can tap the rename card and add the desired symbol or character.

#5 They must click 'OK' to finalize and enjoy the new in-game character name.

Many websites help users create innovative names with the help of different symbols or signs. To get various special symbols, characters, and nicknames, they can visit the following websites.

#1 NickFinder

#2 Champw

#3 Tricksnation

#4 Fancytexttool

Here are 20 cool nicknames for players to use in PUBG Mobile:

𝔹𝕆𝕋 αℓρнα мαкє ﹄Gคղgຮte͢͢͢尺﹃ Ａｎｇｒｙ Ｗｏｌｆ 𝓓𝓮𝓶𝓸𝓷 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓽𝓮𝓻 ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕕𝕒 𝐌𝐚𝐱𝐢𝐦𝐮𝐬 ℌ𝔢𝔞𝔡𝔰𝔥𝔬𝔱 XÆA υηκηοωηAnnihilator HyPer Hunt3r Critical Troll ᖴᎥᖇᗴ EᗩGᒪE кιℓℓєя ₳₥₥Ø F3ΛЯ 🅷🅴🅰🅳🅷🆄🅽🆃🅴🆁

They can copy these names and paste them into the rename card dialog box.

