What is PUBG New State (Mobile) and how is it different from PUBG Mobile?

Battle royale fans around the world are in a frenzy over the announcement of PUBG New State. On February 25th, 2021, Krafton Inc revealed the game on social media.

PUBG New State has a futuristic backdrop and is set in the year 2051. The title features a brand-new battle-royale map named Troi, which covers an area of 8*8 km. Players will drop into the map and defeat enemies to be the last person standing.

How is PUBG New State different from PUBG Mobile?

Players often consider PUBG New State to be a sequel to PUBG Mobile. They are both battle royale titles, but there are a few differences between them.

#1 - Backdrop

PUBG New State is a battle royale game set in the future, unlike PUBG Mobile. Players will go forward in time to 2051 and fight enemies with ultra-modern guns.

#2 - State-of-the-art technology

Players will be able to use drones, combat rolls, and more in PUBG New State. The trailer also shows ballistic shields that players can use to defend themselves in the game. PUBG Mobile does not have these features.

#3 - Weapon Customization

Players can make their very own weapons in PUBG New State. This new weapon customization feature was revealed in a press release, which stated that players can obtain customization kits and transform their weapons in different ways. However, PUBG Mobile players do not have the option to customize their weapons.

Note: Since PUBG New State has not been released till now, it is difficult to find out more differences between the two titles. The information given in this article is derived from the press release and trailer of PUBG New State.

