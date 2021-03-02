PUBG: New State was announced by Krafton Inc. recently to the surprise of battle royale enthusiasts all over the world. The South Korean company's brand new PUBG mobile game will be set in the year 2051.

PUBG: New State will feature an 8 km * 8 km battle royale map named Troi, where 100 players will land and scour for weapons and supplies. Players will fight others to be the last person/team standing.

Since the game is set in the future, players can use cool gadgets and state-of-the-art technology to defeat enemies. PUBG: New State also provides players with the necessary vehicles required.

The description in the Google Play Store reveals the following:

“Ultra-Realistic Graphics that Push the Limits of Mobile Gaming.”

PUBG: New State (Mobile): Everything announced so far

On February 25th, 2021, an official announcement on PUBG: New State was made on social media platforms. The trailer for the game was also released on the same day.

Fans were very excited to see the trailer of the game. The trailer revealed a new battle royale map named Troi. It also showed that PUBG: New State has a futuristic backdrop.

Battle royale enthusiasts were even more enthusiastic when pre-registrations started on the Google Play Store. The pre-registrations have not started for iOS users yet, but will start soon.

It was also announced that those who pre-register for the game will get a permanent pre-registration reward. This pre-registration reward is a Limited Vehicle skin.

