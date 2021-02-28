PUBG New State (Mobile): Trailer, pre-register reward, gameplay details, and more

With the announcement of PUBG New State a few days ago, the rumors of a sequel to PUBG Mobile being underway proved to be true. Battle royale fans were extremely excited about the game's release.

Pre-register on Google Play today to get the latest on PUBG: NEW STATE and be among the first to know about our future plans.



Don’t worry iOS users, we see you 👀, pre-registration is coming at a later date!



More info: https://t.co/4WULBslha2 pic.twitter.com/c4HictHCpF — PUBG: NEW STATE (@PUBG_NEWSTATE) February 25, 2021

Developed by Krafton Inc., the new title’s release date has not been announced yet. However, Android users can already pre-register for the game.

PUBG New State: Trailer

After the trailer for PUBG New State released, players got even more hyped. The trailer showed players battling out in the new battle royale map: Troi.

PUBG New State: Pre-registration reward

Image via Aadil Bhutto

The pre-registration has already started for the game, and players can head over to the Google Play Store for pre-registration. Unfortunately, Indian mobile gamers cannot access the game and cannot sign up for pre-registration.

As per the information given on the PUBG New State official website, players can get access to a Limited Vehicle skin. This is a permanent reward that players will receive on account of pre-registration.

PUBG New State: Gameplay details

Gameplay of PUBG New State

The new game is set in the year 2051. Shooting and survival remains the core ideas in the game. The standard rules for battle royale matches are also applicable.

PUBG New State will offer its players state-of-the-art technology like drones, which will help defeat enemies. The game will also offer modern vehicles, which players can use to travel around the map.

The ultra-realistic graphics of PUBG: New State will surely impress players and make the battle royale experience look larger than life.

