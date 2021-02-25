PUBG Mobile fans react as PUBG: New State begins pre-registration on Google Play Store

PUBG: New State has been met with a wave of enthusiasm among the battle royale mobile gamers around the world. The game's pre-registration has now started.

When rumors of a new PUBG Mobile game surfaced last week, fans got very excited. The new game's trailer has now been released by the South Korean company, Krafton Inc.

Pre-registration for PUBG: New State has started in many countries, but it is not available for pre-registration in India. Some sources are reporting that PUBG: New State will probably become available soon.

Battle royale enthusiasts were heartbroken when PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite was banned in India in September 2020.

Subsequently, a new Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced after two months in November 2020.

The gameplay of PUBG: New State will be very similar to PUBG Mobile. The creators have assured mobile gamers that PUBG: New State will have ultra-realistic graphics.

Image via PUBG: New State (Facebook)

PUBG: New State will have a futuristic backdrop, where 100 players will land in an 8 km * 8 km battlefield and fight to be the last person standing.

Players will also get the option of customizing their weapons and using state-of-the-art technologies like drones and combat rolls to increase ]the chances of winning a match.

PUBG Mobile fans react as PUBG: New State begins pre-registrations on Google Play Store

Players all over the world are excited by the announcement and have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to put forth their views.

Some Indian mobile gamers want to know if the game will release in India.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

PUBG: New State is available to pre register!

Will it be a new game or complete replacement of PUBG Mobile and will it be released in India? — Maxtern (@RealMaxtern) February 25, 2021

Pubg New State should be available in India too. It's a new game developed in South Korea. So no issues left for not making available Right? #PUBGNewState #IndianGovernment @narendramodi @PUBG_NEWSTATE @PUBGMOBILE — Sayak Pal (@SayakPa05072920) February 25, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE When pubg new state pre registration available in india...... — Maahi么Kumar么 (@Maaaaaahii) February 25, 2021

when pubg mobile india release and when pubg new state registation start in india — white devil (@whitede87002404) February 25, 2021

Yo pubg mobile is gettin a new game pubg new state lookin awesome NGL can't wait — Definetlynot_jerry (@Definetlynotje1) February 25, 2021

PUBG MOBILE : NEW STATE OR PUBG 2 INCOMING PRE REGISTER

Ps - not available in playstore for india — Pandit 🕉️ (@CR7_AKKi) February 25, 2021

@PUBG_NEWSTATE Releasing PUBG:NEW STATE IS GOOD TO SEE BUT WHAT ABOUT PUBG MOBILE INDIA......................... MANY PLAYERS ARE WAITING FOR IT SINCE A LONG TIME!!!!!! — INFINITE X (@INFINIT70506235) February 25, 2021

PUBG have two games on mobile now. PUBG Mobile = Tencent, PUBG New State = Krafton. I can't wait to see what is their plan for PC in the next few years. — Sazuan (@cenjk7) February 25, 2021

Will pubg mobile new state will come in india — Sk Moinul (@SkMoinul17) February 25, 2021