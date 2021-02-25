Create
PUBG Mobile fans react as PUBG: New State begins pre-registration on Google Play Store

Image via Google Play
Debolina Banerjee
ANALYST
Modified 12 min ago
Feature
PUBG: New State has been met with a wave of enthusiasm among the battle royale mobile gamers around the world. The game's pre-registration has now started.

When rumors of a new PUBG Mobile game surfaced last week, fans got very excited. The new game's trailer has now been released by the South Korean company, Krafton Inc.

Pre-registration for PUBG: New State has started in many countries, but it is not available for pre-registration in India. Some sources are reporting that PUBG: New State will probably become available soon.

Battle royale enthusiasts were heartbroken when PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite was banned in India in September 2020.

Subsequently, a new Indian version of PUBG Mobile was announced after two months in November 2020.

The gameplay of PUBG: New State will be very similar to PUBG Mobile. The creators have assured mobile gamers that PUBG: New State will have ultra-realistic graphics.

Image via PUBG: New State (Facebook)
Image via PUBG: New State (Facebook)

PUBG: New State will have a futuristic backdrop, where 100 players will land in an 8 km * 8 km battlefield and fight to be the last person standing.

Players will also get the option of customizing their weapons and using state-of-the-art technologies like drones and combat rolls to increase ]the chances of winning a match.

Also read: “Will there be a PUBG Mobile Lite India?”: Fans ask developers if a unique version of the game will release anytime soon

Players all over the world are excited by the announcement and have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to put forth their views.

Some Indian mobile gamers want to know if the game will release in India.

Here are a few reactions on Twitter:

Published 25 Feb 2021, 20:42 IST
PUBG
