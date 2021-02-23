“Will there be a PUBG Mobile Lite India?”: Fans ask developers if a unique version of the game will release anytime soon

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game that was immensely popular in India as it was compatible with low-end devices. Players who were unable to enjoy PUBG Mobile because of its high device requirements resorted to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Much to the disappointment of Indian fans, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite, along with 116 other Chinese apps, were banned in the country. In September 2020, these apps were forbidden, and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India cited security reasons to be the cause for this action.

Players received the final blow in October 2020, when the servers were shut down.

However, in November 2020, PUBG Corporation announced that PUBG Mobile was returning to India with a brand new version meant for Indian players. Gamers were thrilled with PUBG Mobile India’s announcement, but no news regarding the release of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite was put out.

Also read: What is PUBG Mobile Lite, and why was it banned in India?

Fans ask developers if a unique version of PUBG Mobile Lite will release

Fans are getting restless by the day as there is no news about an Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite. While PUBG Mobile fans are still waiting for a release date after the confirmation of the game’s return in India, PUBG Mobile Lite fans have not been given any hope of the game’s return.

Over the past few weeks, fans have been asking the developers on Twitter to bring back PUBG Mobile Lite in the country:

Advertisement

First launch pubg mobile lite India — Saurav deep gogoi (@Sauravdeepgogo3) December 18, 2020

PUBG mobile lite India plz — Subhan King (@SubhanK49796847) February 17, 2021

PUBG MOBILE LITE INDIA BHI CHAHIYE — aadi (@aadi53207528) February 12, 2021

Advertisement

Plz pubg mobile lite India — Subhan King (@SubhanK49796847) February 9, 2021

@PUBGMobileLite Please develop pubg mobile lite for ios,i bought iphone 11 just to play this game on my phone but when i searched on app store pubg mobile lite was missing and i got depressed.When app will unbann in india please release pubg lite on ios also.This is mu request. — Shahin mahmud (@Shahin_mamud) January 27, 2021

Plz india mein pubg mobile lite unban kardo — Subhan King (@SubhanK49796847) January 25, 2021

#we want pubg mobile lite back in india — Pubg Boy (@PubgBoy21761897) January 22, 2021

Advertisement

We all Indian Esport player know pubg mobile india is coming soon...! After the launch of Pubg Mobile India, will we get to see Pubg Mobile Lite India in two or three months?#proudlypubgplayer — Rohan kumar (@hey_rohan_) January 12, 2021

Will our faviorate pubg lite will also come with pubg mobile india — Shivam Mishra (@supermanjshivam) December 24, 2020

@pubg_mob_india sir I'm a big fan of pubg lite..and we're all eagerly waiting for pubg mobile lite.. When it will be relaunch in India.. — Satis_Pushpa (@Satish7889) December 23, 2020

Plz unban pubg mobile lite India version — Subhan King (@SubhanK49796847) December 20, 2020

Advertisement

Players must not feel too sad about PUBG Mobile Lite’s release as PUBG Mobile can now be enjoyed on a wide range of devices. The developers of the game wanted more players to enjoy PUBG Mobile and hence reduced its device requirements!

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players in India yet to know fate with no plans announced yet