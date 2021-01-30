PUBG Mobile Lite players in India yet to know fate with no plans announced yet

Much to the shock of battle royale mobile gamers in India, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in September 2020, along with 118 apps and games. The government of India later explained that they did it for security reasons.

In fact, the PUBG Mobile Lite India Championship 2020 was underway back in August-September 2020 when the suspension happened, and it was put off midway through.

One of the players from the tournament told Sportskeeda:

“It’s a big blow for us, because after many requests on the Discord, finally a tournament was announced for us. Everyone was training for that; now there is no clarity, so most of us have switched to Free Fire.”

To heal the wounds after this heartbreak, PUBG Corporation announced that an Indian version of PUBG Mobile is in the works and that it would release soon. No sooner had the news come out in November 2020 and the players got excited.

While some fans were caught up discussing the exact release date of PUBG Mobile India, some wondered if PUBG Mobile Lite would get an Indian version as well. The game was very popular in the country as it was compatible with low-end phones. This created an opportunity for many players to enjoy the battle royale title.

Will PUBG Mobile Lite have an Indian version?

No news has yet been received from an official source regarding the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite’s release. This has led to many fans misleading others and creating confusion on social media.

Many mobile gamers took to Twitter to request the developers for information regarding PUBG Mobile Lite’s release.

We all Indian Esport player know pubg mobile india is coming soon...! After the launch of Pubg Mobile India, will we get to see Pubg Mobile Lite India in two or three months?#proudlypubgplayer — Rohan kumar (@hey_rohan_) January 12, 2021

@pubgmliteindia

We need pubg mobile lite in India

there is 1M+ users please



Unban pubg mobile lite also in India #ineedpubgmobilelite#weneedpubgmobilelite — Gaming india (@Gamingindia20) November 18, 2020

#we want pubg mobile lite back in india — Pubg Boy (@PubgBoy21761897) January 22, 2021

@pubgmliteindia When Will Pubg Mobile Lite India Coming.

And why did you remove TDM from PUBG MOBILE LITE.

Please Reply.#wewantpubgmobileliteback #PUBGMOBILE #pubgmobileindia #pubgmobilelite — Jaif (@Jaif88611676) November 18, 2020

Plz india mein pubg mobile lite unban kardo — Subhan King (@SubhanK49796847) January 25, 2021

@PUBGMOBILE_IN @PUBGMOBILE @PUBGMobileLite Please Unban PUBG MOBILE LITE IN INDIA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE... — Gaming Clash YT (@GamingClashYT1) November 28, 2020

Please also give some information about pubg mobile lite? The lite family is also are in India. @Azure @PUBG_Support@GoDPraveenYT — Vivek Sharma (@VivekSh33059896) November 27, 2020

@PUBGMobileLite Please develop pubg mobile lite for ios,i bought iphone 11 just to play this game on my phone but when i searched on app store pubg mobile lite was missing and i got depressed.When app will unbann in india please release pubg lite on ios also.This is mu request. — Shahin mahmud (@Shahin_mamud) January 27, 2021

@PUBGMobileLite dear community, is there any update to comeback pubg mobile lite for India?? — Ankit Pal (@AnkitPalup72) November 22, 2020

#prasadtechintelugu Hello anna PUBG Mobile India Nunchi Yedina Update Vachinda.

PUBG Unban Autundha

Lekapotea. Pubg valu Lite Theskuntara — Singam Star Mahesh (@singamstarmahes) January 23, 2021

@pubglite_india @PUBGLITE_JP @PUBGLITE_MENA @pubglite_tur

Is there any chance PUBG lite will get an update any time soon?

Now after the ban of PUBG mobile in India and some other countries, people will be more than happy to join this game!

Can you please revive the game. — Shishir Kodimoole (@SouthernTubers) January 5, 2021

The chances of PUBG Mobile Lite having an Indian version seem unlikely as no other country has a region-specific version. Tencent Games publishes the global version of the game.

All you need to know to customize your patch experience for your mobile device! ☎️ #PUBGMOBILE #LightweightInstallation



Try the Lightweight Installation Function today on Android! 🔗 https://t.co/eMaiHV1G2O pic.twitter.com/jUpwWZX8hQ — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) November 15, 2020

Some gamers may not be disappointed for PUBG Mobile Lite’s absence due to the 1.1 update of PUBG Mobile. This update brought about a major change in the latter, reduceing its file size to 610 MB only.

The Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile will now allow many players to enjoy the game, even if they have a medium to low-end mobile device.

