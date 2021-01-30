PUBG Mobile Lite players in India yet to know fate with no plans announced yet

Much to the shock of battle royale mobile gamers in India, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in September 2020, along with 118 apps and games. The government of India later explained that they did it for security reasons.
In fact, the PUBG Mobile Lite India Championship 2020 was underway back in August-September 2020 when the suspension happened, and it was put off midway through.
One of the players from the tournament told Sportskeeda:
“It’s a big blow for us, because after many requests on the Discord, finally a tournament was announced for us. Everyone was training for that; now there is no clarity, so most of us have switched to Free Fire.”
To heal the wounds after this heartbreak, PUBG Corporation announced that an Indian version of PUBG Mobile is in the works and that it would release soon. No sooner had the news come out in November 2020 and the players got excited.
While some fans were caught up discussing the exact release date of PUBG Mobile India, some wondered if PUBG Mobile Lite would get an Indian version as well. The game was very popular in the country as it was compatible with low-end phones. This created an opportunity for many players to enjoy the battle royale title.
Will PUBG Mobile Lite have an Indian version?
No news has yet been received from an official source regarding the Indian version of PUBG Mobile Lite’s release. This has led to many fans misleading others and creating confusion on social media.
Many mobile gamers took to Twitter to request the developers for information regarding PUBG Mobile Lite’s release.
The chances of PUBG Mobile Lite having an Indian version seem unlikely as no other country has a region-specific version. Tencent Games publishes the global version of the game.
Some gamers may not be disappointed for PUBG Mobile Lite’s absence due to the 1.1 update of PUBG Mobile. This update brought about a major change in the latter, reduceing its file size to 610 MB only.
The Lightweight Installation Function in PUBG Mobile will now allow many players to enjoy the game, even if they have a medium to low-end mobile device.
Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite that players from India can download