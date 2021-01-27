PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned in India a few months ago due to security reasons. But gamers in India loved PUBG Mobile Lite as it was compatible with low-end devices.

While PUBG Mobile India's full release is making the rounds, there is no news about the Lite version being rereleased. Nonetheless, Indian mobile gamers can enjoy the following games like PUBG Mobile Lite compatible with low-end Andriod devices.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite that players from India can download

Garena Free Fire-New Beginning

Image via Wallpaper Cave

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire is also a popular battle-royale game in India. There can be a total of 50 players in one match, which lasts for 15 minutes approximately.

Players can choose a character with a unique ability and dress them in the various skins available. They can access more skins and accessories by purchasing them.

Download it from here.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

This battle-royale game is gradually becoming popular in India. It is appreciated for smooth gameplay, good graphics, and immersive sound effects like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players get the chance of respawning up to three times in a match, which gives them a better shot at survival. To ensure safety, players can hop into trains and helicopters to reach the safe zone quickly.

Download it from here.

Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via perezzdb channel (YouTube)

This title is also a battle royale game compatible with low-end devices, like PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has a map covering an area of 4 km * 4 km.

This title has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use. One needs to look for weapons and supplies in the buildings and shelters on the battlefield.

Download it from here.

Battle Royale – FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

This game is much more vibrant and cartoonish than PUBG Mobile Lite. The general rules of survival are like other battle royale games.

There are over 30 different kinds of weapons that players can use to shoot their enemies. This title can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free and is better suited for younger players because it has easy controls.

Download it from here.

Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

The battle-royale matches offered by this game will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. The game is appreciated for its controls and graphics.

The collection of realistic weapons in this game is also impressive. Players can enjoy the story mode if they want to play this game without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference

