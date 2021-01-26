5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end phones in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that is specifically developed for low-end devices. The title offers an exciting gameplay experience, with the ultimate goal being survival.

Some players are unable to enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite as it requires a stable internet connection to run. So, here are a few offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite that are compatible with low-end phones.

Top 5 offline games similar to PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end phones in 2021

These are the five best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end phones:

#1 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

This is one of the best shooting titles that can be enjoyed without an internet connection. However, this title is not a battle royale game, but players will surely have a great time with a good number of guns offered by the game.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game revolves around shooting and survival. The theme of this game is anti-terrorism, and players will be the leaders of their teams who will be in charge of eradicating terrorists.

Download it from here.

#2 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, ScarFall is a battle royale game that has good graphics. The game also has vehicles like helicopters, cars, trains, etc., which players can use to travel around the map.

Players can also use the customization option to dress up their characters. This title also has a good collection of weapons that players can pick up from the buildings and shelters in the battleground.

Download it from here.

#3 - Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting Games

Players who are into pixelated graphics will enjoy being a part of this game. They can also use weapons like laser katanas and pixel assault guns to shoot their enemies.

Like PUBG Mobile, players can opt for battle royale matches. The title is appreciated for its easy controls, which come with the auto-shooting feature.

Download it from here.

#4 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

This action-shooter title has survival as its core theme, like PUBG Mobile Lite. Players can also indulge in multiplayer campaigns, but they will require an internet connection for running it.

If players don't have access to the internet, they can complete over 20 missions offline. Once an update rolls out, players can get access to new missions.

Download it from here.

#5 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Players will surely love the story mode offered by this action title. Free survival: fire battlegrounds also provides offline battle royale combats that players will surely enjoy.

From machine guns to sniper rifles, the game's realistic weapons will remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. Along with guns, players can also pick up various explosives to defeat their enemies.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

