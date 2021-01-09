PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game that is targeted towards mobile gamers with low-end devices. The gameplay and essence of PUBG Mobile Lite remains the same as that of PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite needs internet and about 600 MB of storage space to run smoothly. Players looking for offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB can check out the games below.

5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB on Play Store (2021)

These are five of the best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB available on the Google Play Store:

#1 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

This title is a survival-shooter game that offers realistic weapons. The game allows players to pick up two primary weapons and one secondary weapon, not unlike PUBG Mobile Lite.

Players can enjoy the game offline if they opt for the interesting story mode offered by the title. Players can pick up different kinds of supplies, including med kits that are strewn around the building.

Size: 148 MB

Download it here.

#2 - Offline Commando 3D Sniper Shooter – New Games 2020

Image via Siddharth Games (YouTube)

Players will be reminded of PUBG Mobile Lite when fighting for survival by shooting enemies. The title has over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

The game provides players with the necessary weapons required to complete various missions. Players who enjoy sniping will have a fun time shooting enemies in the 3D Sniper mode.

Size: 48 MB

Download it here.

#3 - Fort survival: offline shooting Battle Royale game

Image via Google Play

This battle royale title has a vibrant background that features cartoonish characters fighting for their survival. The controls of this title are beginner-friendly and have the auto-shooting feature.

There are laser katanas and plasma assault rifles that players can use to shoot their enemies. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players will land in a hostile land and fight for their survival.

Size: 59 MB

Download it here.

#4 - Gun War: Shooting Games

Image via Viral Cone (YouTube)

The realistic weapons of this title will definitely remind players of the weapons of PUBG Mobile Lite. Players will be thrilled to complete over 124 shooter tasks and be a part of six special game types.

It also offers over 50 types of weapons, featured scenes, and maps. This title is appreciated for these reasons and also for its graphics, which is why it has a rating of 4.4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 62 MB

Download it here.

#5 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

This battle royale game offers as many as 20 missions, which players can complete when they do not have an internet connection. If players want to enjoy the game with friends, they will have to go for the online mode.

Players will be provided with powerful weapons to complete these missions. There are many vehicles that players can use to travel around the map, similar to PUBG Mobile Lite.

Size: 100 MB

Download it here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

