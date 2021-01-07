5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite in January 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle royale game that was made for players who were unable to download PUBG Mobile because of heavy device requirements.

The game requires an internet connection to run. Players who do not have access to the internet can try out the following games that are just like PUBG Mobile Lite.

5 games like PUBG Mobile Lite that players can play offline in January 2021

#1 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image via Pinterest)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a very good option for players who want to enjoy battle royale games offline.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game has a good collection of weapons that players can use for their survival. It also has vehicles like cars, trains, helicopters, etc. that can be used to travel around the map.

ScarFall: The Royale Combat also has a cool feature that allows players to respawn up to 3 times.

Download the game from here.

#2 Free Survival: fire battlegrounds

Free Survival (Image via Google Play)

Free Survival takes up less than 150 MB of storage space and can easily run on low-end devices. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the game has an impressive collection of weapons that players can use to protect themselves from their opponents.

If players want to enjoy Free Survival alone, they can opt for the story mode offered by the game.

Download the game from here.

#3 Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds Mobile Battle 3D (Image via HGames-ArtWorks, YouTube)

Grand Pixel Royale Battlegrounds is a battle royale game with pixelated graphics and block-like characters. The matches in this game last for a very short period of time, and each match can only have 10 players.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players will have to look for weapons and supplies as soon as they land on the virtual battleground.

Download the game from here.

#4 DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline - Shooting Games

DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline - Shooting Games (Image via MarceloSouzaF, YouTube)

If players enjoyed the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile Lite, they will surely like DEAD TARGET: Zombie. As the name suggests, the main objective of the game is to put an end to the zombies on the streets.

DEAD TARGET: Zombie also has a Battle Pass which players can use to collect special items. The game has a rating of 4.4 stars on Google Play Store.

Download the game from here.

#5 Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games (Image via Google Play)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the main objective for players in Cyber Fire will be to survive till the end of a match.

The game also has plenty of cool weapons like plasma assault rifles, pixel guns, etc.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

