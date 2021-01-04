5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end Android phones in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite has fun and exciting gameplay that battle royale players all over the world enjoy. The principal aim of this game is to survive till the end.

PUBG Mobile Lite is very famous as it is compatible with low-end Android phones. Players who are into this title will undoubtedly enjoy the following games.

Most suitable replacements to PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end Android phones in 2021

Here are five of the best such games for users to try:

#1 - ScarFall

Image via Pinterest

This is a battle royale shooter that follows almost the same gameplay as PUBG Mobile Lite. ScarFall can be downloaded from the Google Play Store for free and can be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Players can get access to various scopes and guns while they scour the battlefield for weapons. They are also allowed to respawn up to 3 times to increase their chances of winning.

Download it from here

Advertisement

#2 - Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

This battle-royale game features cartoonish characters that many players like. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, gamers need to fight opponents, ensuring their safety by staying inside the safe zone.

Battle Royale has an excellent collection of over 30 weapons that players can use to protect themselves. The game also offers different skins and accessories that players can use according to their preferences.

Download it from here

#3 - Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

Like the name suggests, this is a BR title where players are required to arm themselves with weapons and pick up the necessary supplies. Battle Royale 3D has simple gameplay and easy controls.

Advertisement

There are vehicles that players can use to travel around the map, like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite. From sub-machine guns to sniper guns, it offers a variety of weapons.

Download it from here

#4 - Cyber Fire

Image via Google Play

Players will surely have a fun time in the world of Cyber Fire. They have to hunt for weapons and supplies in the buildings, like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game offers cool characters who have their own unique abilities. Players can enjoy the matches of this title by playing it solo or with their friends.

Download it from here

#5 - BattleZombie Royale

Image via Google Play

Advertisement

Players will get reminded of the zombie mode of PUBG Mobile Lite when they play this title. It features adorable characters and a match can comprise 30 players.

Players will also like to loot and travel around the cool map offered by BattleZombie Royale. They will also enjoy using toy weapons like axes, grenades, etc to kill the zombies.

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store in 2021