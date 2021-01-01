Create
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass: All free WP rewards

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 all free WP rewards (Image via DrZ Mudiyan / YouTube)
PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 all free WP rewards (Image via DrZ Mudiyan / YouTube)
Nishant
ANALYST
Modified 01 Jan 2021, 11:21 IST
Feature
PUBG Mobile Lite features various cosmetic items like costumes, skins, and more. Players desire to obtain such things as they enable them to customize the game to a certain extent.

The Winner Pass or WP is one of the most desirable assets in PUBG Mobile Lite. It provides users with an opportunity to get a variety of rewards. Season 20 of the Winner Pass commenced today, i.e., January 1st. Users can avail of the two paid variants of the pass - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus - for 280 BC 800 BC. 

Paid variants of the pass
Paid variants of the pass

Aside from the paid versions, players can also obtain several free rewards from the Winner Pass. This article lists out all the free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Listing free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 20 Winner Pass

WP Level 1: 500 BP

WP Level 2: 50 Silver

WP Level 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP Level 5: Elf Helper Hat

WP Level 7: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

WP Level 9: 65 Silver

WP Level 10: Mission Card (Season 20)

WP Level 12: Green Blessings Headgear

WP Level 14: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP Level 15: Winter Wonderland - Parachute

WP Level 17: 120 Silver

Players can complete missions to climb up the tiers and redeem these rewards.

Published 01 Jan 2021, 11:21 IST
Mobile Lite
