PUBG Mobile KR vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differences between the two games

PUBG Mobile is one of the most celebrated titles worldwide in the battle royale genre and a top esports title. The game's popularity has helped amass a stellar fan base globally, and hence, there was a surge in demand for the localized variants.

There are plenty of PUBG Mobile versions all over the world. PUBG Mobile KR (Korea) is one of the most popular local variants. PUBG Mobile Lite, meanwhile, was mainly developed to fulfill the needs of lower-end device users.

Though these titles provide the same gaming experience as the original, they are different in several aspects. This article compares and contrasts these two titles.

PUBG Mobile KR and PUBG Mobile Lite: Major differences

#1 - Availability of game modes

Both titles offer several gameplay modes. Apart from the BR mode, they offer the Arcade mode, which consists of various sub-modes, including Team Deathmatch and Payload 2.0.

However, PUBG Mobile Lite lacks various other modes present in the KR variant under the Arcade gameplay section.

#2 - Availability of maps

PUBG Mobile KR has similar map availability to the PUBG Mobile global version, and users have more variety when it comes to the number of maps.

The KR version offers five maps:

Erangel

Miramar

Sanhok

Vikendi

Livik

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has only two BR maps:

Varenga

Golden Woods

#3 - Graphics

PUBG Mobile Lite has a much lower graphics resolution than the KR version, as it is the lighter variant of the original game.

The latter offers the same graphics quality as the global version and is a replica of PUBG Mobile compared frame by frame. The difference between KR and the lighter version is the richness of details, colors, and textures on the map.

However, both games offer 60 FPS frame rate support on mid-range devices and above.

#4 - Log-in event rewards

The KR version offers players an exclusive log-in reward named the Donakatsu Medal, which can also be used to exchange exclusive rewards in the game later.

PUBG Mobile Lite does not offer any such medals and only provides coupon scraps and BP coins weekly.

#5 - Gameplay

As the KR variant and the global versions are the same, they both offer the same gameplay, with 100 players landing on the map to duke it out. PUBG Mobile Lite sees 60 players dropping on the ground to fight and be the last man standing to win the game.

The difference in the number of players causes a difference in time duration and has different intensity levels. The KR version has an average match duration of 30 minutes, while the lighter version hosts an intense 15-minute game of immersive battle royale action.

