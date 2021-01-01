How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update for Season 20: APK download link and a step-by-step guide for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the streamlined version of the renowned battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. The former requires only 600 MB of space and 1 GB of RAM to run smoothly. The developers also roll out periodical updates, which introduce new features that enhance the gaming experience.

The developers rolled out the 0.20.0 update of the game in mid-November. It brought various new features that include a new location, i.e., Winter Castle, a new item – Frozen Egg, Winter Festival decoration, and more.

Players can download the update from the Google Play Store or use the APK and OBB files to do the same.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version's APK file

The APK file's size is about 575 MB, so players must make sure they have sufficient storage space on their devices before downloading the file.

They can follow the steps below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update using APK:

Step 1: They have to first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The users can click here to do so.

Step 2: Users can press on the APK download option.

Step 3: Next, users have to enable the 'install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been enabled previously. They can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: They can then locate and install the APK file.

After the installation is complete, players can enjoy playing the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version and try out all the features added with the update.

If they encounter a parsing error while installing the APK file, then they can consider downloading the APK file again and following the above steps .

