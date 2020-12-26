PUBG Mobile vs PUBG Mobile Lite: 5 major differences in both games in 2020

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are widely played battle royale titles in the esports industry. The latter is the lighter variant of the former and caters to low-end device users.

Both titles are blood brothers and developed by Tencent Studios. They share the same theme and core, and almost all of the major aspects of these games are the same.

However, there are some significant differences as they are, after all, two different games, which is what this article discusses.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite: Major differences in both the games

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

#1 - Gameplay modes

Arcade modes in PUBG Mobile

Both titles offer several gameplay modes. Apart from the BR mode, they offer the Arcade mode, which consists of various sub-modes, including Team Deathmatch and Payload.

However, PUBG Mobile Lite lacks a few modes present in the original variant, as it occupies less storage space.

Advertisement

#2 - Storage space

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite currently have the same file size of around 600-700 MB. However, after complete installation, the storage space of both these titles differs.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a total storage space of 700-800 MB, while PUBG Mobile occupies more than 1.8 GB of storage on the device. Undoubtedly, the lighter variant will occupy less space than the original one. This is because it has to lessen the device's engagement and provide better and smooth gameplay on low-end phones.

#3 - Battle royale mode

Advertisement

Though both these titles share the same core of survival, there is a massive difference in these two games' approach. PUBG Mobile sees 100 players landing on the map, while PUBG Mobile Lite allows 60 players. This results in a reduced time duration of a match in the latter.

PUBG Mobile has a match duration of 25-35 minutes, while a PUBG Mobile Lite match lasts 10-15 minutes, hosting intense gunfights during the same.

#4 - Map availability

(Image via wallpapercave.com)

PUBG Mobile offers users more variety when it comes to the number of maps in the game.

The game offers the users five maps:

Erangel

Miramar

Sanhok

Vikendi

Livik

On the other hand, PUBG Mobile Lite has only two BR maps:

Varenga

Golden Woods

#5 - Graphics

Image via Indian Gaming Yt / YouTube

Advertisement

It is pretty evident from the name that PUBG Mobile Lite will be having much lower graphics than the original variant.

Greater graphics means more graphics optimization and, consequently, better device engagement. Hence, the lighter variant is much more dedicated to catering to low-end device users and has lower graphic specs.

However, the original variant offers maximum graphics support with great frame rates and realistic textures and has way better graphical support than the lighter variant.

Both these games offer 60FPS frame rate support on mid-range devices.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile for low-end devices on the Google Play Store