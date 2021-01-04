PUBG Mobile Lite global version 0.20.0 update Season 20 for Android: APK download link for global users

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined battle royale game that requires only 1 GB of RAM and 600 MB of device storage space to run smoothly.

The developers of the game had rolled out the last update in November last year, and it brought multiple changes to the game including a new location called 'Winter Castle' and winter-themed decorations.

If players haven't downloaded the newest version of the game yet, they can do so from Google Play Store or by using the game's APK file.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update via the APK file

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite using APK:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click the link provided below to do the same.

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here.

Step 2: They should then click on the APK download button.

The APK file's size is around 575 MB, so players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading it.

Step 3: After the APK file is downloaded, players can enable the 'Install from unknown source option' if it wasn't done previously. They can do so by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy.

Step 4: Players can then locate and install the APK file of the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version on their device.

After the installation is complete, they can try out the new features added in PUBG Mobile Lite global version with the 0.20.0 update.

If players encounter an error message stating there was an error parsing the package, they can re-download the file from the official website and follow the same steps again.

