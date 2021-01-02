5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game meant for low-end phones. The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile, so BR enthusiasts who are into the latter will not have any problem enjoying this title.

PUBG Mobile Lite also comes up with updates from time to time. Players who liked the game will undoubtedly like the following titles that can easily be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite on Play Store this year

These are five of the best such games that gamers can try:

#1 - Battle Royale 3D: Warrior 63

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this battle royale game has low-device specifications. Players have to fight in a hostile land to be the last person standing.

There are various buildings and shelters that they have to loot. Battle Royale 3D also provides gamers with the necessary vehicles to travel around the 4x4 km map.

#2 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

This game offers a good arsenal of realistic weapons with which players can kill enemies, like in PUBG Mobile Lite. This title can be enjoyed online and offline.

This title has good graphics and easy controls. Free survival has over a million downloads and a good rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

#3 - Cyber Fire: Free Battle Royale & Shooting games

The stylish graphics and backdrop of this title make players appreciate the game. Cyber Fire has beginner-friendly controls and players can easily use the auto-shooting feature to suit their preferences.

There are cool weapons like pixel gun weapons, plasma assault rifles, etc., which players can use to be the last person standing. They can also enjoy this game with their friends, like PUBG Mobile Lite.

#4 - Swag Shooter – Online & Offline Battle Royale Game

Like PUBG Mobile lite, this game is compatible with low-end Android phones. Players can pick up guns and ammunition from the buildings and shelters, to defeat enemies.

Swag Shooter offers many characters whose appearance can be customized with the skins offered. The graphics and immersive soundtrack of this game are also decent.

#5 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Minecraft fans who are into the battle royale genre will enjoy Grand Battle Royale. There are many PvP matches in this title that they can be a part of.

The basic rules of PUBG Mobile Lite apply to this title, so players will not face any difficulty getting used to it. This online 3D block survival game also gives the option to buy skins.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.