Players who cannot install PUBG Mobile because of its heavy device requirements can always opt for PUBG Mobile Lite, which was made for players with low-end mobiles. The titles have similar gameplay and game mechanics.

Since PUBG Mobile Lite is currently banned in India, players who are looking for similar games that were made in the country can check out the list below.

Top 3 Indian games like PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

#1 Blood Rival - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter

Blood Rival - Survival Battleground FPS Shooter (Image via AnonymousYT, YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Blood Rival players will have to look for weapons and supplies to survive on the in-game battleground.

The game also has death matches for players to enjoy. Moreover, players can create a private room and invite their friends to play the title.

Download the game from here.

#2 Indian Army Training Game – Fight for Nation

Indian Army Training Game – Fight for Nation (Image via In vIdEo GaMeS, YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile, Indian Army Training Game – Fight for Nation has realistic weapons that players can use to kill their opponents. There are different missions that players can complete in this game.

This title has a rating of 4.1 stars on Google Play Store and can be enjoyed without an internet connection.

Download the game from here.

#3 ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall: The Royale Combat (Image via Uptodown, YouTube)

ScarFall: The Royale Combat is a battle royale title developed by XSQUADS Tech LLP. It is compatible with low-end Android devices and is gaining popularity in the world of mobile gaming.

Like PUBG Mobile, ScarFall has many vehicles and weapons that players can use as they aim to be the last man standing in a match.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

