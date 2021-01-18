PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game that is loved by Indian players. So, when PUBG Mobile was banned in India for security reasons, it was heart-breaking for many Indian mobile gamers.

Players are now waiting for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile. Until it releases, here are three Indian-made alternatives like PUBG Mobile that players can try out.

Top 3 Indian games like PUBG Mobile in January 2021

These are the three best Indian games like PUBG Mobile:

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown

This Indian-made title is fast becoming a popular battle royale title all over the world. ScarFall has great graphics, easy controls, and can be enjoyed even without an internet connection.

The gameplay of the title is a lot like PUBG Mobile, and players can access powerful weapons to defeat their enemies. There are also vehicles like helicopters and trains on offer.

Download it here.

#2 - Indian Army Commando Games 2020 – New Games 2020

Image via D.H.O Games

Players will have to step into the shoes of a real commando in this title. The game has simple gameplay and is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Players will have to cross many challenging modern commando FPS shooter levels to go ahead in the game. Like PUBG Mobile, this title offers realistic weapons that can be used to defeat enemies.

Download it here.

#3 - MaskGun Multiplayer Shooting Game – Made in India

Image via MaskGun FPS

This title is a multiplayer 3D FPS game that revolves around shooting and survival. It has a pool of unique characters to choose from.

Like PUBG Mobile, players can enjoy Deathmatch modes along with their friends. There is also an exciting Bomb Defusal Mode that players can try out.

Download it from here.

