PUBG Mobile is a famous battle royale game enjoyed by players all over the world. In PUBG Mobile’s battle royale matches, 100 players land on a hostile battlefield and fight for survival.

Fortnite is also a famous battle-royale game that players can enjoy on their Android devices. The Android version has two main modes - Battle Royale and Creative.

PUBG Mobile vs. Fortnite Mobile: 5 differences between the games

#1 - Ambience

This is probably the most striking difference between the two games. While Fortnite Mobile is bright and vibrant, PUBG Mobile has a darker tone.

PUBG Mobile’s backdrop is more realistic. Fortnite Mobile's animation draws inspiration from arcade games.

#2 - Game Modes

It is well-known that both games have battle royale matches. Besides that, players can also enjoy the following game modes:

PUBG Mobile

Classic: Erangel, Livik, Miramar, Sanhok, Vikendi

Arcade: Quick Match, Sniper Training, War

EvoGround: Payload 2.0

Arena: Gun Game, Arena Training, Team Deathmatch, Domination, Assault

Fortnite Mobile

Battle Royale Mode

Creative Mode

#3 - Gameplay

When the battle royale matches are concerned, the gameplay for both games is quite different. While Fortnite Mobile has both survival and building elements in the matches, PUBG Mobile’s matches solely focus on survival.

In Fortnite Mobile, players can have a creative take on the gameplay. In PUBG Mobile, players have to jump into action immediately.

#4 - Weapons

The weapons featured in Fortnite Mobile are very animated, whereas PUBG Mobile weapons have a realistic touch. The weapons in PUBG Mobile give optimal performance when they have proper attachments. In Fortnite Mobile, the guns are powerful with or without attachments.

#5 - Availability

The mobile version of Fortnite is neither available on the Google Play Store nor the Apple App Store. For enjoying Fortnite Mobile, players have to download it directly from the Epic Games Store. Moreover, Fortnite Mobile can only be enjoyed on Android devices and not iOS ones.

PUBG Mobile can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. However, it is banned in a few countries. Naturally, players of those countries will not get access to it.