What is PUBG Mobile Lite and why was it banned in India?

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the incredibly famous battle royale mobile game, PUBG Mobile. It was designed for low-end devices. PUBG Mobile Lite garnered many fans in India as it was compatible with low-end mobile devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite does a great job in retaining the essence of PUBG Mobile in terms of gameplay and graphics. Instead of 100 players, only 60 players can land on the battlefield and search for weapons and supplies.

The maps are smaller, and there are only two maps offered by PUBG Mobile Lite.

Why was PUBG Mobile Lite banned in India?

In September 2020, to the shock of battle royale fans in India, PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were banned along with 116 other Chinese apps.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in India did not want to compromise the country's security. Players can find the statement regarding this on the official PUBG website.

PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite were subsequently removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in India. However, players were able to enjoy the pre-installed battle royale titles.

This was a source of confusion among many fans. Even though the Indian government banned the games, the servers were working. In October 2020, the servers were finally shut down.

In November 2020, PUBG Mobile fans were overjoyed when they heard about the battle royale game's return.

Players are eagerly waiting for the game’s release, but no official release date has been revealed yet. PUBG Mobile Lite fans, on the other hand, are still worried about the game’s return in India.

