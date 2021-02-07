85 days after the first announcement, India's PUBG Mobile fans waiting for an official release date

It has been a long time since the global version of PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Citing security reasons, the Indian government banned 118 Chinese apps along with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Players were crushed when the servers finally shut down in October 2020.

Amidst the gloom created by the ban, the news of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which was announced in November 2020, spread like wildfire in the battle-royale community of India. Fans were excited with the announcement with a renewed sense of hope.

An official website was also made which was exclusively designed for PUBG Mobile India. The ‘Coming Soon’ message made the players even more excited. Players can click here, to check out the website.

As days passed, fans received no updated news about the release date of PUBG Mobile India. This led to many speculations which were misleading as there was no legitimate information.

Image via PUBG MOBILE (YouTube)

Meanwhile the global version of PUBG Mobile received a new update. The major update brought the Power Arm, the Power Vest, and the Power Leg that have its unique abilities. The new update news made the players even more impatient as they were unable to enjoy PUBG Mobile: Power Armour.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players in India yet to know fate with no plans announced yet.

Fans inquisitive about PUBG Mobile India's official release date

It has been over 85 days since the first official announcement of PUBG Mobile India. Since then, the publisher has given no update regarding the game’s release date. This delay made fans restless, and many of them took to social media to show their inquisitiveness.

Advertisement

@TSMentGHATAK don't ignore this tweet,don't u think it's high time regarding the release of PUBG MOBILE INDIA, why can't u all file the petition to Launch PUBG MOBILE INDIA ASAP and all the creators stand together in this.

I m not against government and all #esportsforindia — Amin Shaikh (@AminSha97788371) February 2, 2021

bro wht about pubg mobile india release date ?? — Anuj Bajaj (@anujbajaj_6) January 27, 2021

Any update about PUBG mobile India release date ??? — Bal mukund (@saurabhkumar952) January 27, 2021

Advertisement

Pubg mobile india release date bata do be duniya valo — Ayush Sahani (@AyushSa32116327) January 25, 2021

PUBG MOBILE INDIA ?? RELEASE DATE ? PLAYSTORE INDIA??? — Vaddiraju Srinivas (@VaddirajuSRINU) January 22, 2021

@PUBGM_INDIA SIR/MA'AM WE ARE WAITING FOR PUBG MOBILE INDIA RELEASE CAN YOU GUESS SOME DATE PLEASE ANY GUESS 🥺🥺 — A17_Gaming (@A17_Gaming) January 20, 2021

Ye humari government PUBG INDIA release nahi hone de rahi aur FAU-G game aaj release karke india ka majak aur bana rahe hai ye game competition degi PUBG mobile ko? — Geek Abhishek (@geekabhishek_) January 26, 2021

Advertisement

Please release pubg india , please please.... — .. (@Saffarr_) January 21, 2021

WHEN IS PUBG MOBILE INDIA GOING TO RELEASE — LUTTAPPI (@LUTTAPP94943320) January 16, 2021

Lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India and the speculations over the release of the game will continue until the hugely popular Battle Royale Game is relaunched in India. — Sujal lohot (@Sujallohot5) January 18, 2021

Also read: 5 best games to play while players wait for PUBG Mobile India to release in 2021