85 days after the first announcement, India's PUBG Mobile fans waiting for an official release date

It has been a long time since the global version of PUBG Mobile was banned in India. Citing security reasons, the Indian government banned 118 Chinese apps along with PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. Players were crushed when the servers finally shut down in October 2020.
Amidst the gloom created by the ban, the news of an Indian version of PUBG Mobile, which was announced in November 2020, spread like wildfire in the battle-royale community of India. Fans were excited with the announcement with a renewed sense of hope.
An official website was also made which was exclusively designed for PUBG Mobile India. The ‘Coming Soon’ message made the players even more excited. Players can click here, to check out the website.
As days passed, fans received no updated news about the release date of PUBG Mobile India. This led to many speculations which were misleading as there was no legitimate information.
Meanwhile the global version of PUBG Mobile received a new update. The major update brought the Power Arm, the Power Vest, and the Power Leg that have its unique abilities. The new update news made the players even more impatient as they were unable to enjoy PUBG Mobile: Power Armour.
Fans inquisitive about PUBG Mobile India's official release date
It has been over 85 days since the first official announcement of PUBG Mobile India. Since then, the publisher has given no update regarding the game’s release date. This delay made fans restless, and many of them took to social media to show their inquisitiveness.
Published 07 Feb 2021, 11:18 IST