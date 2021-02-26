The announcement of PUBG New State sent ripples of excitement through the mobile gaming world. The new battle-royale title will feature exciting matches that players will definitely be thrilled to take part in.

The game has already been added to the Google Play Store and pre-registrations have started in many countries as well. Indian gamers are yet to learn their fate though, as the game is not available for pre-registration in the nation just yet.

PUBG New State: Top 5 things to know about the game

These are five important things that players need to know about PUBG New State:

1. Futuristic backdrop

PUBG New State is set in the year 2051. Needless to say, players will have a fun time defeating their enemies with cool guns, while enjoying the futuristic backdrop that the game is set in.

2. Ultra-Realistic Graphics

With Global Illumination technology, players can expect the game to be even more realistic than PUBG Mobile. Krafton Inc. is all set to make sure that players have a great battle-royale experience with next-generation mobile graphics.

3. State-of-the-art technology

Players will get to use state-of-the-art technologies to defeat their enemies in battles. With the help of these technologies, players can improve their chances of survival. They can use cool gadgets like drones to scope out situations, and there will also be additional movement options, such as combat rolls.

4. Open-world

Players will get to navigate an open world in this title as per the description given on the Google Play Store. The map of the game will cover an area of 8 km * 8 km. Players can use many vehicles to travel around the vast map.

5. Brand-new Game

PUBG New State is a completely new game that has been created by Krafton Inc. - a South-Korean video game company. It has no connection to Tencent, the Chinese company behind the distribution of PUBG Mobile.