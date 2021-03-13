The developer of PUBG New State (Mobile): Everything you need to know

PUBG New State has captured the attention of battle-royale enthusiasts around the world. Mobile gamers who are into PUBG Mobile cannot wait to dive into the futuristic world of PUBG New State.

Pre-registrations for PUBG New State have already started pouring in. Within the first week of its announcement, the game crossed over 5 million pre-registrations.

Image via Aadil Bhutto (YouTube)

If players pre-order the game, the developers have assured that they will get a permanent, limited vehicle skin as a reward. Players who want to pre-register can head over to the Google Play Store using this link.

Speaking of developers, some players might be inquisitive to know about the company that is behind PUBG New State. These players can go through this article to get a clearer picture.

The developer of PUBG New State (Mobile)

PUBG New State is developed by Krafton Inc. Krafton Inc. is a South Korean video game company, which is also behind the development of PUBG and PUBG Mobile.

Image via KRAFTON

Unfortunately, PUBG New State is not available to Indian mobile gamers. Battle-royale fans in India got their hopes up when they found out that a South-Korean company was behind the game’s development, but their dreams were soon crushed, when a Krafton representative told Sportskeeda Esports:

"With KRAFTON doing everything it can to prepare for the launch of a new PUBG app specifically developed and serviced for India, it has decided not to include pre-registration for PUBG: New State in India."

On the brighter side, Krafton Inc. also gave hope to Indians by stating that their first priority is to release PUBG Mobile India. However, no official release date has been revealed for the Indian version of PUBG Mobile yet.

