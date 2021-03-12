COD Mobile Season 2: M21 EBR and AS-VAL is taking over the meta in Battle Royale mode

COD Mobile Season 2 has already started to make an impression among COD Mobile lovers. Like every other season, there are some meta-changes that are also being noticed in this new season as well.

The developers have introduced a new assault rifle named AS VAL in the game in the new season of COD Mobile. Since the release of COD Mobile Season 2, it is noticed that M21 EBR and AS-VAL are becoming more popular than the other guns in the battle royale.

M21 EBR and AS-VAL are becoming popular in COD Mobile:

COD Mobile has a unique range of weapons in the game. But some of them become more popular or more usable than others. In this new season, M21 EBR and AS-VAL are taking over the meta in Battle Royale mode.

Why M21 EBR is becoming popular?

M21 EBR is a semi-automatic sniper rifle in COD Mobile.

Damage: 72

Accuracy: 73

Range: 85

Advertisement

Fire Rate: 35

Players need 2 shots to kill an enemy in full health. It has a comparatively higher fire rate than other snipers. But the amount of damage is lesser than the others.

With OWC Light Suppressor, 6x Tactical Scope B, YKM Light Stock, Operator Foregrip and OWC Laser - Tactical attached, this gun is highly useful to kill an enemy in long range.

i said it before and ill say it again, please turn the m21 ebr into a marksman rifle, because thats what it is in another #Cod games

https://t.co/45sXFbT14U

#CallOfDuty #CallOfDutyMobile #CODMOBILE pic.twitter.com/WqQOUygd9E — FPSHUB (@fps_hub) February 18, 2021

Why AS-VAL is becoming popular?

AS-VAL is a newly added functional weapon in the game.

Damage: 40

Accuracy: 46

Range: 47

Fire Rate: 50

Advertisement

AS VAL has a pretty slow bullet speed compared to other assault rifles in the game. But it can be more useful for long range than any other assault rifle. With MIP Quick Response Barrel, 5MW Leaser, Piranha Foregrip, 30 Rnd Mag, Lurker Stock as attachments, it can cause high damage to the opposition.

The players have started to use this gun more often. Some professional players and streamers have already revealed their views on the new gun. All of them agreed that it is an insane gun.

ParkTheSlayer also accepts that it is an insane gun.