Top 5 locations to land in COD Mobile Battle Royale

COD Mobile Season 2 has brought some changes to the game after the recent update. The loot pool in Battle Royale has changed, and new locations have been allotted with top tier loot in-game.

To survive in Battle Royale mode, players have to be decisive with their drop spots in COD Mobile.

Best 5 locations to land in COD Mobile

The first thing a player needs to do in a game is to select a place to land. Sometimes it is tough to select one among all.

Here is the list of the top 5 landing locations in COD Mobile.

#1- Aerial Platform:

Aerial Platform [Image Via Twitter]

One of the best looting areas in COD Mobile battle royale mode. This place is stuffed with crates. Players can have good weapons, medi-kits, level 3 armor, and many other things in this area.

Players can find a vending machine as well, and this place can provide enough loot for a whole squad.

#2- Countdown:

Countdown [Image Via Activision]

It is one of the most popular places for looting, as there is a lot of loot.

This place is perfect for a decent start. Players can find as many guns and other things as they need.

#3 - Black Market:

Black Market [Image Via Activision]

Black Market is another preferred location for COD Mobile players. Players can find Ted there. He will provide a gun of the player's choice.

Players can find the Ammo Vending Machine as well. Players can find all types of weapons here. Players can find their favorite vehicle too from the vending machine as well.

#4 - Sanitarium:

Sanitarium [Image Via ACtivision]

A small place with a high amount of loot. The 2 storied building is full of weapons, armor, medi-kits and other important things.

Players can find a chopper here as well to go some other place if needed.

#5 - Practice Range:

Practice Range [Image Via Activision]

One of the most popular places to start the game. This place is full of buildings. Players can find all the things they need to win the game.

9 out of 10 times, players will leave this place with all the stuff they need.

However, these places are very popular and some other players may land here too. One should always be ready for early gun-fights as well when you land in one of these spots.