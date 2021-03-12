With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, COD Mobile has won the hearts of players around the world. The game has two main modes, the Multiplayer mode and the Battle Royale mode.

COD Mobile is undoubtedly one of the best shooting games that a mobile gamer can play, but some of them might find it difficult. So, this article lists five Android games like COD Mobile which beginners would like to play.

5 best Android games like COD Mobile for beginners

These are five of the best Android games like COD Mobile for beginners:

1. BattleOps

Image via Game P1ayer (YouTube)

BattleOps is an FPS game which provides its players with multiplayer maps, like COD Mobile does. Beginners who want to test their hands at sniping can give this title a go!

One of the best aspects about this title is that it can be played even without an internet connection. This title is compatible with low-end Android devices.

Download it from here.

2. Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via AppRiver4you pawan (YouTube)

With over 50 million downloads and a rating of 4.5 stars on the Google Play Store, this title is loved by players for its gameplay. Players can opt for story mode and enjoy the 12 chapters offline.

Like COD Mobile, this title also provides its players with the necessary weapons to bring enemies down. It also offers customisable controls which is good news for beginers.

Download it from here.

3. Modern Strike Online: PvP FPS

Image via Azur Interactive Games (YouTube)

Like COD Mobile, this title also has various multiplayer modes that players can enjoy with their friends. Mobile gamers can pick from seven combat modes and 14 unique maps.

After playing the game a few times, beginners can gradually use teamwork and strategic tactics to their advantage. Players will be comfortable with the easy and intuitive controls of the title.

Download it from here.

4. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

This battle-royale title can be tried by players before they start playing COD Mobile. The battle-royale matches of both the titles are quite similar, but ScarFall is comparatively easier.

There are various vehicles strewn around the map that players can use to escape from enemies, or gather resources from different places. Some of the popular vehicles include cars, helicopters, trains, etc.

Download it from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale (YouTube)

Players can get both humor and action in this battle-royale title which features cute animated characters. The title offers funny weapons like mini-guns, bazookas, etc.

It’s nowhere close to COD Mobile when it comes to graphics, but beginners can get used to the gameplay in the process. The matches last approximately 10 minutes and there can be 32 players in total.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

