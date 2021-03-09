GTA is one of the best franchises in the action-adventure genre. The GTA games offer players an open-world which they can explore and some exciting missions to complete.

Players can access five GTA titles on their Android devices. Players who are new to this genre can try out the titles given below, before trying the GTA games.

5 best Android games like GTA for beginners

These are five of the best Android games like GTA for beginners:

1. Dude Theft Wars: Open World Sandbox Simulator BETA

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

This action-adventure title is a cross between GTA and Minecraft. The best part about this game is that it gives players the choice to lead their life as a normal person, or as a criminal.

If players step into the shoes of a criminal, they will obviously have to complete some crazy missions. This title has a good rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here.

2. Sins Of Miami Gangster

Image via Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

Like the GTA series, this game also has an interesting story that the players will surely enjoy. After stepping into the shoes of a gangster, players can wreak havoc in the street.

This action-adventure game also has an open-world that players can explore. The game offers them many vehicles to cruise around in, like cars, jet-ski, boat, etc.

Download it from here.

3. Grand Vegas Crime Simulator: Gangster Games

Image via Tra4nce (YouTube)

This open-world, action-adventure game is filled with missions, like GTA. The game also has a nice storyline which complements the missions and makes them even more interesting.

The game has 3D graphics which accentuate the visuals of the game and make the fighting sequences more realistic. There are many easy challenges that players will have to overcome in this title.

Download it from here.

4. New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games (YouTube)

Like the GTA titles, this game offers its players main missions as well as side missions. Players can also use these additional missions to earn in-game resources.

Players have the option to enjoy the title even without an internet connection. From motorcycles to helicopters, there are many vehicles that players can ride in New Gangster Crime.

Download it from here.

5. Grand Gangsters 3D

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

From petty street crimes to gang wars, this title offers its players activities that they will be thrilled to complete. Grand Gangsters 3D provides weapons to its players to defeat their enemies.

GTA players will be glad to know that there are six motor vehicle missions they can play. The game also has a decent collection of cars that they can cruise around in.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

