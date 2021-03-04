The GTA franchise has become synonymous with the action-adventure genre. From exciting missions to an amazing open-world, GTA games have garnered a huge fan following over the years.

Android users can enjoy five GTA titles. There are few games that are also awfully similar to them.

5 best Android games like GTA for mid-range phones in 2021

#1 - New Gangster Crime

Image via Woop Woop Games

The dynamic gameplay of this title had made it popular among gamers. The title offers players various skins that can be used to dress up characters.

The action-heavy missions of this title are a lot like the ones offered by GTA games. New Gangster Crime also offers a good arsenal of powerful weapons that players can use to shoot enemies.

#2 - Real Gangster Crime

Image via Gamesturday

With over 100 million downloads on the Google Play Store, this title is very popular among mobile gamers. The exciting quests and gang wars will remind players of the GTA games.

The game revolves around a gangster who wants to make it big in the criminal world. The game has a decent collection of weapons and vehicles that players can use for their missions.

#3 - Vegas Crime Simulator

Image via DroidCheat

Like the games in the GTA franchise, this title also has an open-world that players can explore.

The title is at its most fun when players give special abilities to their character. Players can head over to the store and acquire superhero items like Magic rope, Robot skin, etc.

#4 - Grand Gangsters 3D

Image via GameScott

Set in Sin City, this game has an abundance of street crimes that players can be a part of. The title provides players with over 15 weapons that can be used to complete missions.

Players, who love GTA’s collection of vehicles, will be pleased to know that there are six different motor vehicle missions in this title. Players can evade cops by using fast cars and participating in epic car chases.

#5 - Grand Miami Crime V: Real Gangster

Image via Google Play

Players can enjoy not one but two places: Miami and San Andreas. The missions and the ambiance will surely remind players of GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas.

Players can steal cars to participate in illegal races and fly helicopters to explore the open-world from above. The title is appreciated for its graphics and controls.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

