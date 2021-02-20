The GTA franchise is one of the most popular gaming series in the world. The games offer exciting missions for players to complete as well as a vast open world that they can explore.

If players are looking for Android games that are similar to the GTA titles, they can check out the list below.

5 best games like GTA for Android devices

#1 Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Gangs Town Story (Image via Avega Games, YouTube)

Gangs Town Story lets players engage in a variety of activities like shooting, racing, brawling, etc. Like the GTA titles, players have many missions to complete in this game.

From corrupt cops to thieves, players will face many shady characters as the game progresses. They need to arm themselves and even fight the police to build their own criminal empire.

Download the game from here.

#2 Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld (Image via Wallpaper Cave)

Like the GTA franchise, the Gangstar series is also an open-world, action-adventure game. In Gangstar New Orleans, which is the ninth title in the franchise, players will take on the role of a criminal whose goal is to be the leader of organized crime in the city.

The story missions offered by this title are spread around many districts of New Orleans.

Download the game from here.

#3 New Gangster Crime

New Gangster Crime (Image via Woop Woop Games, YouTube)

In New Gangster Crime, players will step into the shoes of a young gangster who attempts to climb to the top of the criminal world.

Like the GTA series, this game has a lot of missions and offers players a wide variety of vehicles to use.

New Gangster Crime also has a customization option through which players can change the appearance of their characters.

Download the game from here.

#4 Grand Gangsters 3D

Grand Gangsters 3D (Image via GameScott, YouTube)

Grand Gangsters 3D is based in a fictional world called Sin City. The title has over 15 weapons that players can use as they get involved in multiple crimes in-game.

There are 6 different types of motor vehicle theft missions that players can complete. They can also use the wide variety of vehicles in the game to engage in thrilling races while evading cops, just like they did in the GTA games.

Download the game from here.

#5 Gang War Mafia

Gang War Mafia (Image via Softtech Gamerz, YouTube)

Like the GTA games, Gang War Mafia has multiple missions for players to complete. This game features military-style combat, and every gang has to defeat rival gangs to be the last one standing.

Gang War Mafia has great gameplay and ultra-realistic 3D graphics.

Download the game from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

