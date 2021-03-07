The GTA franchise remains at the apex of action-adventure and open-world games. From interesting storylines to exciting missions, the series has successfully won the hearts of players worldwide.

However, players can only enjoy five GTA titles on their Android devices. If they are searching for more games like GTA, they can check out the ones below that are compatible with 4 GB RAM devices.

Top 5 Android games like GTA for 4 GB RAM devices

These are five of the best Android games like GTA for 4 GB RAM devices:

1. Los Angeles Crimes

Image via Techzamazing (YouTube)

This action-adventure title has over six maps that players can explore. Players can take their pick from the game's weapons and take part in five game modes.

Players who are uncomfortable with the first-person mode can switch to the third-person mode to get GTA vibes. This title can be enjoyed even without an internet connection.

Download it from here.

2. GTR Speed Rivals

Image via XOTUR - iOs/Android Gameplay (YouTube)

Even if this is not an open-world game, players who liked to take part in races in the GTA game will surely enjoy it. Players can also compete with other players online.

In the career mode, players will have to complete five chapters to be a ‘CHAMPION.’ The car's physics in this game is on point. Players will have a fun time drifting in their sleek vehicles.

Download it from here.

3. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via Avega Games (YouTube)

Like the GTA games, this title is also an open-world game with an abundance of criminal activities that players can take part in. Some of the activities include racing, brawling, shooting, etc.

Players will have to complete many missions and destroy their enemies. Many corrupt cops and thieves will try to stop their endeavors and defeat them in the process.

Download it from here.

4. Gangstar New Orleans OpenWorld

Image via Wallpaper Cave

It is one of the best titles in the Gangstar series known for its thrilling missions. Players need to be careful of shady biker gangs and crooked cops that prowl the streets.

Players can explore many districts of New Orleans guided by the story missions in the game. Like the GTA games, players need to rise to establish themselves in the criminal empire.

Download it from here.

5. Sins Of Miami Gangster

Image via Gaming Mobile (YouTube)

Players will have to assume the role of a gangster, like they did in the GTA series. The interesting story of vengeance of this game will surely keep mobile gamers hooked to their screen.

This action-adventure game has a decent collection of weapons that players can use. Players can also cruise around the open-world in vehicles like cars, jet-ski, boat, etc.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best games like GTA for Android devices.