PUBG Mobile Lite is a popular choice among battle royale gamers with mid-range phones. The lighter version does a good job of preserving the essence of PUBG Mobile.

The battle royale matches of PUBG Mobile Lite are all about shooting enemies and being the last person/team standing.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for beginners

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown

This is one of the most popular battle royale games and has a rating of 4.2 stars on Google Play. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game is also well suited for low-end phones.

The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to defeat foes. Beginners will like this game as they can increase their chances of survival by respawning up to three times.

#2 - Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via Review Mobile Games

The realistic graphics of the game will remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. The 4 km*4 km map in the title has many shelters and buildings that players can loot from.

The battle royale matches in this game last for around 15 minutes. The gameplay is quite simple, and players will not find too many intimidating enemies on the battlefield, which is good for beginners.

#3 - Grand Battle Royale: Pixel FPS

Image via Amazon.in

The battle royale rules of this game are the same as that of PUBG Mobile Lite. The game offers players great skins to experimenting with.

Players can enjoy PVP matches as well. The game also has similarities to Minecraft due to the pixelated graphics and block-like characters.

#4 - Battlelands Royale

Image via Battlelands Royale

If beginners want to discover the fun side of the battle royale genre, this is the best game on offer. There can only be 32 players in a match, so games last for about five minutes.

Players can use special miniguns and bazookas to shoot enemies. They can also join forces with friends and defeat opponents.

#5 - Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title offers many weapons: AK, Minigun, Sniper guns, SMG, and pistols. There are over 30 types of weapons that players can choose from.

The ultimate objective of the players is to be the last person standing. This game is well-suited for beginners with intuitive controls and the auto-shooting feature.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

