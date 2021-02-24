PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the massively popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile. It has exciting gameplay, good graphics, and is compatible with low-end devices.

PUBG Mobile Lite can easily run on a 4 GB RAM device. If players are searching for more games like PUBG Mobile Lite for a 4 GB RAM device, they can check the list given below.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite for 4 GB RAM Android devices (2021)

1. Garena Free Fire – The Cobra

Image via Wallpaper Cave

The battle-royale matches of this title will surely remind players of PUBG Mobile Lite. Instead of 60 players, 100 players will land in a battleground and fight for their survival.

COD Mobile also offers other Multiplayer modes that players can have fun playing with their friends. The game has great graphics and immersive sound effects, which improves the gaming experience.

Download it from here.

2. Call of Duty: Mobile

Image via 4K Wallpapers

This is also a popular battle-royale game that can run on a 4GB RAM device, like PUBG Mobile. The title comes up with updates, from time to time, which keeps on improving the game.

Free Fire has a collection of unique characters with special abilities that players can play with. The game also has many skins that players can use to customize the appearance of their character.

Download it from here.

3. ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via Uptodown (YouTube)

With over five million downloads, this battle-royale game is fast becoming popular in the mobile gaming world. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title is also compatible with low-end devices.

The game has vehicles like cars, trains, helicopters, etc., that players can travel around the map. Players get the chance to respawn up to three times and, as a result, increase their shot at survival.

Download it from here.

4. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, players will get a good arsenal of realistic weapons to defeat their enemies. The players have to watch out for the shrinking safe zone while battling their enemies.

If players want to enjoy the game without an internet connection, they can choose to play the story mode. The title has user-friendly controls and can be downloaded for free.

Download it from here.

5. Infinity Ops: Online FPS Cyberpunk Shooter

Image via Shashi Creations (YouTube)

This title is a sci-fi FPS game where players can shoot their enemies with weapons like laser machine guns, plasma rifles, etc. Players can create their very own clan and invite their friends.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game also offers Team Deathmatches that players can enjoy. Players can choose one of the four classes, namely, Recruit, Assault, Saboteur, and Tank.

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

