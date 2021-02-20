PUBG Mobile Lite is a famous battle-royale game designed to run smoothly on low-end devices. PUBG Mobile Lite has successfully managed to retain the thrill and excitement that PUBG Mobile offers.

PUBG Mobile Lite has low device requirements, but it takes over 100 MB of storage space.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB in 2021

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 100 MB

#1 - Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays

This battle-royale game is loved by kids because of its bright ambiance and simple gameplay. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the ultimate goal is survival.

There are over 30 weapons that players can use to defeat their enemies. The game has easy controls, and the battle royale matches do not last for a long time.

Size: 75 MB

Advertisement

Download it from here.

#2 - Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Image via Review Mobile Games

Players will have to land and search for weapons and supplies to defend themselves against opponents. A battle royale match lasts for about 15 minutes.

Players will have to stay away from the poison circle while battling enemies. Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary gun to shoot enemies.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

#3 - Royale Battle Survivor

Image via Android Games

The basic rules of battle royale games are all applicable to this title. The game has a good arsenal of weapons that players can use to become the last person standing.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title also has different vehicles that can be found lying around the battlefield. Players will also have to keep an eye out for the shrinking time zone.

Size: 99 MB

Advertisement

Download it from here.

#4 - PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via COM GAMING

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game revolves around shooting and survival. Players can enjoy this title with friends online, or be a part of the single-player missions offline.

There are as many as 20 missions that players can have fun completing without an internet connection. The game comes up with new missions whenever there is an update.

Size: 91 MB

Download it from here.

#5 - Battle Destruction

Image via SPtv | Android gameplay

This title is a combination of Fortnite Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has a day-and-night mode and a huge snow map that players can fight in.

Battle Destruction has both 1v1 quick match mode and a battle royale mode. This title has over 5 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 96 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite that Indian players can download