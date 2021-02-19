PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of the popular battle royale game PUBG Mobile. Battle Royale matches have fewer players and last for a short time in PUBG Mobile Lite.

The battle-royale title takes up more than 200 MB. Players who do not have enough storage space can check out the games below, which are quite similar to PUBG Mobile Lite.

5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 200 MB in 2021

1. Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this battle-royale title has a collection of weapons like Submachine guns, Sniper guns, Grenades, etc. The shooting mechanics have also improved with the new weapon control system.

This title features a 4 km * 4 km map that has different terrains. Battle-royale matches last approximately 15 minutes and are completely dependent on survival skills.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

2. Royale Battle Survivor

Battle-royale enthusiasts will feel right at home while playing the title as the same survival rules apply to it. Players will have to pick up weapons and defeat their opponents in the battle-royale matches.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game offers players various vehicles that players can use to travel around the map. They also need to keep an eye on the shrinking safe zone.

Size: 99 MB

Download it from here.

3. Free survival: fire battlegrounds

If players want to enjoy this title without an internet connection, they can opt for the interesting story mode. The game also offers Battle Royale matches like PUBG Mobile Lite.

Free survival: fire battlegrounds is appreciated for its good graphics and easy controls. With over 5 million downloads, the game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store.

Size: 148 MB

Download it from here.

4. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter

The animated characters and the bright ambiance make this game entertaining to kids. Battle Royale: FPS Shooter has a decent collection of weapons that players can use.

Players will have to stock up on supplies and loot weapons, like they did in PUBG Mobile Lite. Players also have the option of customizing their characters using various skins.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here.

5. Battlelands Royale

This game is not like the traditional battle-royale games but has cute animated characters that kids can enjoy. There can be a total of 32 players in a battle-royale match, which lasts for about 10 minutes.

Even if the ambiance is different from PUBG Mobile Lite, the ultimate goal is survival. Players can use cool weapons like mini-guns and bazookas to shoot their opponents.

Size: 111 MB

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

