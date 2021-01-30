5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB in 2021

PUBG Mobile Lite is a battle royale game meant for players with medium to low-end devices. The gameplay is similar to PUBG Mobile, and players around the world enjoy playing it.

Many players might face storage issues that hinder them from enjoying battle royale games. So, they can opt for the following games like PUBG Mobile Lite that are under 500 MB.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite that players from India can download

Five best alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite in 2021

These are the best such games under 500 MB:

#1 - ScarFall: The Royale Combat

Image via GameScott (YouTube)

This title offers players battle royale matches as well as deathmatches, like PUBG Mobile Lite. It can also be enjoyed when there is no internet.

Players can pick up two primary guns and one secondary one to defend themselves and shoot enemies. ScarFall also provides scopes that players can use to improve their aim.

Advertisement

Size: 378 MB

Download it from here

#2 - Cover Fire: Offline Shooting Games

Image via Oddman Games (YouTube)

Sniping and shooting enthusiasts will surely enjoy playing this title. Like PUBG Mobile Lite, the primary aim will be to dodge the enemies' attack and shoot them when the time is right.

Cover Fire also hosts Online Sniper tournaments that players can take part in. When the internet connection is not strong, they can enjoy the single-player mode, which has many exciting missions.

Size: 338 MB

Download it from here

#3 - Battle Royale – FPS Shooter

Image via Pryszard Android iOS Gameplays (YouTube)

Advertisement

In this FPS title, players will aim to be the last person standing, like PUBG Mobile Lite. The ambiance of the game is vibrant and cartoonish, which will definitely draw in kids.

Battle Royale has user-friendly controls and gets appreciated for its simple gameplay. Players can choose a weapon from over 30 different choices offered by the title.

Size: 75 MB

Download it from here

#4 - Free survival: fire battlegrounds

Image via Nice Gamer (YouTube)

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this title also offers battle royale matches that players can have fun playing. It has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store and gets appreciated for its controls and graphics.

Players can enjoy the interesting story mode offered by the title if they want to play it offline. Free survival also has a good arsenal of realistic weapons that players can use.

Size: 148 MB

Download it from here

#5 - Zooba: Free-for-all Zoo Combat Battle Royale Games

Advertisement

Image via Game Hamster (YouTube)

The battle royale matches in this title have the same rules as that of PUBG Mobile Lite. The only difference is that instead of people, players will step into the shoes of cute animal characters and enjoy!

In Zooba, players can fight for survival in three different arenas. The game is quite popular and has over 10 million downloads on the Google Play Store.

Size: 122 MB

Download it from here

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: 5 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for low-end phones in 2021