PUBG Mobile Lite Global Version 0.20.0 update for Android: APK download link for worldwide users

Over the last few years, the battle royale genre of gaming has witnessed a sharp rise on the mobile platform, with the likes of PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, COD Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite emerging as some of the most popular games in the world.

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of PUBG Mobile. It was made for players with low-end devices and only requires 600 MB of storage space as well as 1 GB RAM to run smoothly.

The developers of PUBG Mobile Lite often release updates that add new features to the game.

The latest iteration, i.e. 0.20.0, brought several new changes to the game. Players can click here to read about all the features.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version update on their Android devices using the APK file.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite Global Version 0.20.0 update for Android via the APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB. Therefore, players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the game.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 version via the APK file:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. They can click here to do so.

Step 2: They would then have to click on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK file will commence soon.

Step 3: After the file is downloaded, players can enable the ‘Install from unknown source’ option.

Step 4: Next, they have to locate and install the APK file.

After installing the file, players can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android devices.

If players face an error saying there was a problem parsing the package, they should consider re-downloading the file and following the steps given above again.

